JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income (LON:JAGI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.90

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income (LON:JAGI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income’s previous dividend of $3.70. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income Trading Down 1.0 %

JAGI opened at GBX 351.44 ($4.41) on Wednesday. JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income has a 1-year low of GBX 309.33 ($3.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 370 ($4.64). The company has a market capitalization of £317.10 million, a PE ratio of -35,500.00 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 336.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 336.11.

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income Company Profile

JPMorgan Asian Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia, excluding Japan. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

