JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income (LON:JAGI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.90

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income (LON:JAGI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income’s previous dividend of $3.70. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income Trading Down 1.0 %
JAGI opened at GBX 351.44 ($4.41) on Wednesday. JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income has a 1-year low of GBX 309.33 ($3.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 370 ($4.64). The company has a market capitalization of £317.10 million, a PE ratio of -35,500.00 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 336.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 336.11.
JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Deeply Undervalued Weibo Stock Is Ripe for a Reversal
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- 4 Stocks with Surprisingly Large Short Interest
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- 6 Mortgage REITS: How Badly Could Rising Rates Hurt Them?
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.