JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG) Stake Lessened by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBAG. Bensler LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $11,146,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $483,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 108.6% in the third quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,062,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,011,000 after acquiring an additional 553,294 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $274,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BBAG stock opened at $45.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.25. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.03 and a 52 week high of $47.50.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.1584 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.