JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Guild (NYSE:GHLD) to Underweight

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 5.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GHLD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Guild from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Guild in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Guild Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guild

NYSE GHLD opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.97 million, a PE ratio of -22.78 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Guild has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $15.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GHLD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guild by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 520,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 123,099 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guild by 837.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 70,539 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Guild by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 140,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 44,844 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Guild by 153.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 37,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guild during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

About Guild

(Get Free Report)

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Articles

