JPMorgan China Growth & Income (LON:JCGI) to Issue GBX 2.76 Dividend

JPMorgan China Growth & Income (LON:JCGI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.76 ($0.03) per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
JPMorgan China Growth & Income Price Performance
JCGI opened at GBX 213.89 ($2.69) on Wednesday. JPMorgan China Growth & Income has a 1 year low of GBX 189 ($2.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 333.50 ($4.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.49, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 11.22. The company has a market capitalization of £177.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,566.67 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 205.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 219.78.
JPMorgan China Growth & Income Company Profile
