JPMorgan China Growth & Income (LON:JCGI) to Issue GBX 2.76 Dividend

JPMorgan China Growth & Income (LON:JCGI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.76 ($0.03) per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

JPMorgan China Growth & Income Price Performance

JCGI opened at GBX 213.89 ($2.69) on Wednesday. JPMorgan China Growth & Income has a 1 year low of GBX 189 ($2.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 333.50 ($4.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.49, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 11.22. The company has a market capitalization of £177.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,566.67 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 205.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 219.78.

Get JPMorgan China Growth & Income alerts:

JPMorgan China Growth & Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan China Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan China Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.