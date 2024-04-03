JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 183,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,902 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $10,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 374,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,595,000 after purchasing an additional 12,171 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,210,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,548,000 after purchasing an additional 20,075 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,766,000. Finally, Wright Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 356,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $57.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.10. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $57.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3452 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.