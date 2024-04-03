Jupiter Price Reaches $1.70 on Major Exchanges (JUP)

Jupiter (JUP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One Jupiter token can now be purchased for $1.70 or 0.00002564 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Jupiter has traded up 32.5% against the dollar. Jupiter has a total market cap of $2.56 billion and $508.51 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
About Jupiter
Jupiter’s launch date was January 30th, 2024. Jupiter’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jupiter is jup.ag. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @jupiterexchange.
Buying and Selling Jupiter
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.
