Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $97.34

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $97.34 and last traded at $97.17, with a volume of 16301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KEX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Kirby in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

Kirby Trading Up 1.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.21.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Kirby had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $799.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kirby news, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 1,413 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total value of $119,652.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kirby news, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 1,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total value of $119,652.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total transaction of $593,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,399 shares in the company, valued at $7,150,283.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,931 shares of company stock worth $4,883,929 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kirby

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEX. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Kirby by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 404 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Kirby in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

