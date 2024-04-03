KT (NYSE:KT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 273,128 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 887,972 shares.The stock last traded at $13.40 and had previously closed at $13.56.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter. KT had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 5.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KT Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silchester International Investors LLP increased its holdings in KT by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 26,168,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,708,000 after buying an additional 78,600 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KT by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 10,806,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,110,000 after acquiring an additional 99,147 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of KT by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,884,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,726,000 after purchasing an additional 632,151 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of KT by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,231,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,074,000 after purchasing an additional 23,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in KT by 165.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,338,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326,251 shares in the last quarter. 18.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

