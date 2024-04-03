Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) CMO Sells $760,515.00 in Stock

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) CMO Amy B. Summy sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.29, for a total value of $760,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,727.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:LH opened at $211.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $174.20 and a one year high of $234.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.47. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 61.67%.

Several research firms recently commented on LH. Evercore ISI began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Argus raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.50.

Institutional Trading of Laboratory Co. of America

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 34,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,175,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,543,000 after purchasing an additional 14,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

Featured Articles

