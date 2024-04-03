Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. Raises Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,517 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 0.5% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 173.7% during the third quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 652,169 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $21,137,000 after buying an additional 413,869 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 127,632 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,757 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 183,615 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 35,675 shares during the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $979,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,200.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VZ traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,552,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,916,760. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $43.21. The stock has a market cap of $180.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.74 and its 200 day moving average is $37.60.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VZ

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.