LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

LMAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.20.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $64.03 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $74.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $48.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

LeMaitre Vascular Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 36,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $2,489,898.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,187,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,817,393.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director Lawrence J. Jasinski sold 5,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $344,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,357.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 36,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $2,489,898.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,187,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,817,393.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,036 shares of company stock valued at $7,873,749. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of LeMaitre Vascular

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Tower Group LLC lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 201.3% in the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 467 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

