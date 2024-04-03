Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Acquires 4,442 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 1.0% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 203.7% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 13,101 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 99,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 20,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 205,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after buying an additional 75,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 275,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,654,000 after buying an additional 135,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $43.23. The company had a trading volume of 6,355,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,772,856. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.60 and its 200 day moving average is $38.23. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $43.28.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

