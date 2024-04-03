Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 8.1% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. owned 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $27,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,633,215,000 after buying an additional 291,588,855 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 530.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,529,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,549,000 after buying an additional 6,335,053 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 4,899,543 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $95,669,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,308.6% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,644,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,697,000 after buying an additional 1,527,597 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.48. The company had a trading volume of 935,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,596. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.68.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

