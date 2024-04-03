Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Has $15.46 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 142,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 4.6% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $15,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $106.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,638,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,565,224. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.81 and a 200-day moving average of $106.07. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

