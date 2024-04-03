Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Has $221,000 Holdings in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. reduced its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 86,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,037,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 51.5% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 19,439 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 46,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,921,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 673,425.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 26,937 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $110.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,569 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.16 million, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.37.

The Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (VFMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation with lower volatility relative to the broad U.S. equity market. VFMV was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

