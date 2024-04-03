Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Reduces Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 898,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,576,676. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $46.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.43 and a 200-day moving average of $44.82.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile
The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- What is a Bull Market? Key Information about Bull Markets
- About the Markup Calculator
- Akebia Therapeutics Surges on FDA Approval for Anemia Treatment
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Value Is Unleashed, Not Too Late To Get In
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.