Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Reduces Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 898,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,576,676. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $46.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.43 and a 200-day moving average of $44.82.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1503 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

