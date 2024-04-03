Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Sells 100 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. reduced its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IUSG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 105,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,799,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392,410 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,135,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,441 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 15,170.4% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 518,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,889,000 after buying an additional 515,490 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,846,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,022,000 after buying an additional 364,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $117.04. 179,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,574. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $87.64 and a 12-month high of $118.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.42.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.1667 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

