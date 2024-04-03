Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Sells 169 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $343.10. 281,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,956. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $336.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $242.98 and a 52-week high of $348.88.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

