Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Sells 255 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. trimmed its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,358 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 106.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter worth about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 100.0% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Melius restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Boeing from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.53.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.54. 1,318,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,100,656. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $176.25 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.32. The company has a market capitalization of $114.43 billion, a PE ratio of -51.06, a P/E/G ratio of 47.58 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.