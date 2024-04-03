Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.88. 10,940,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,179,051. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $50.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.45. The firm has a market cap of $122.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

