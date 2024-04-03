Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK) EVP Sells $573,533.10 in Stock

Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) EVP Andrea Salvato sold 32,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $573,533.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,462.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of LBTYK stock opened at $17.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.13. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $21.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.05 and a 200-day moving average of $18.33.
Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($8.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($7.97). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 19.26% and a negative net margin of 54.08%.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LBTYK shares. StockNews.com downgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.
Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.
