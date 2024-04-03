Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK) EVP Sells $573,533.10 in Stock

Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) EVP Andrea Salvato sold 32,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $573,533.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,462.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

Shares of LBTYK stock opened at $17.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.13. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $21.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.05 and a 200-day moving average of $18.33.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($8.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($7.97). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 19.26% and a negative net margin of 54.08%.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Global

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LBTYK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,445,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,293,000 after purchasing an additional 675,496 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 10,620,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,120,000 after purchasing an additional 164,880 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,463,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,752,000 after purchasing an additional 129,585 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 6,706,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,764,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,670,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,918,000 after purchasing an additional 79,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LBTYK shares. StockNews.com downgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LBTYK

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.