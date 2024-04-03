LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Sunday, March 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.5547 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th.

LifeMD Price Performance

LFMDP opened at $22.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.19. LifeMD has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.47.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

