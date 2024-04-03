LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on LiqTech International in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a buy rating and a $5.15 price objective on the stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIQT. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of LiqTech International in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LiqTech International in the first quarter worth about $92,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 125,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. 35.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.
