Lisk 24-Hour Volume Reaches $23.38 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Lisk has a market cap of $273.39 million and $23.38 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lisk has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.92 or 0.00002911 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lisk alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000178 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001842 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001417 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001463 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.