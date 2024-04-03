Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Littelfuse Stock Down 1.1 %

LFUS opened at $235.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $238.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34. Littelfuse has a 52 week low of $212.80 and a 52 week high of $309.94.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02. The business had revenue of $533.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.76 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 25.15%.

In other news, SVP Maggie Chu sold 1,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.74, for a total value of $366,406.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,923.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Maggie Chu sold 1,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.74, for a total transaction of $366,406.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,923.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total transaction of $227,332.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,435.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,370 shares of company stock worth $1,064,413. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 11.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 116.2% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 25,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,386,000 after buying an additional 13,880 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 11.1% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 61.8% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 37,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,317,000 after purchasing an additional 14,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 20,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Stories

