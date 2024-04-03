Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Colonial River Wealth Management LLC

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 96,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,914,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 6,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 111,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,620,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 131.2% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,434,718.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on LMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE LMT opened at $453.23 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $433.46 and a 200-day moving average of $439.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $109.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

