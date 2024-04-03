Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 68.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,949 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 56.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,716,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 20.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,391,000 after buying an additional 18,201 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $2.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $450.85. 127,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,295. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $433.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $439.50. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 45.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $491.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LMT

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.