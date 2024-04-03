Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Trading Down 5.1%

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.75 and last traded at $18.78. 44,946 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,482,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.78.

LBPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Longboard Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.85. The stock has a market cap of $650.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.24.

In related news, major shareholder Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc sold 3,978,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $96,479,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 6,439.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 6,053 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Its lead product candidate is LP352, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

