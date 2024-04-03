Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.72

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$14.72 and last traded at C$14.65, with a volume of 158574 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$14.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LUN. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$10.75 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Lundin Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Eight Capital set a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lundin Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.59.

Lundin Mining Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.46. The company has a market cap of C$11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.81.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The mining company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.01). Lundin Mining had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of C$1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.39 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Mining Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.30, for a total value of C$69,160.00. 16.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

