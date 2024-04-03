LVZ Inc. Acquires 930 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

LVZ Inc. lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 136.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 420.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

Insider Activity at Hancock Whitney

In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 9,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $464,757.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,996.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Christopher S. Ziluca sold 3,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $158,166.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,897.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 9,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $464,757.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,996.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,225 shares of company stock worth $1,634,014. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HWC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,166. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12-month low of $31.02 and a 12-month high of $49.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $308.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

