LVZ Inc. Boosts Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July (BATS:DJUL)

LVZ Inc. boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July (BATS:DJUL – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc. owned about 0.12% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July Price Performance

DJUL traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.54. 8,567 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $272.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.13.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (DJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

