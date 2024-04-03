LVZ Inc. Cuts Stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

LVZ Inc. lowered its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,626 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. owned about 0.11% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,204,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,644,000 after purchasing an additional 988,586 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6,920.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 604,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,547,000 after purchasing an additional 596,078 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4,925.7% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 344,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,466,000 after purchasing an additional 337,804 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 142.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 364,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,288,000 after purchasing an additional 214,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 581.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 170,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 145,611 shares during the last quarter.

HYLS remained flat at $40.89 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,062. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.44. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $41.79.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

