LVZ Inc. Has $304,000 Stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

LVZ Inc. increased its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at $1,060,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 20,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 107,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 12,955 shares during the period. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Valvoline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Valvoline from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Valvoline in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Valvoline from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valvoline has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

Valvoline Price Performance

VVV stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.83. 150,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,576. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.15 and a 52-week high of $45.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.50.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Valvoline had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 92.04%. The company had revenue of $373.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Valvoline’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

