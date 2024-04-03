LVZ Inc. Has $354,000 Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

LVZ Inc. lessened its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Eaton by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in Eaton by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Eaton by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 169,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,910,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Eaton by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 11,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Eaton by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,244,140.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,116,427.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,969 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,774. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.73.

Eaton Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:ETN traded up $7.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $321.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,032,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,032. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $155.38 and a 1 year high of $321.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.74.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 46.88%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

