LVZ Inc. Has $466,000 Stake in Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF (NYSEARCA:IG)

LVZ Inc. decreased its position in Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF (NYSEARCA:IG – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,051 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc. owned 0.89% of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF by 66.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 411,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after acquiring an additional 164,006 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,415,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,271,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,012,000 after acquiring an additional 144,051 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF by 125.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 59,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF by 38.7% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 36,526 shares during the last quarter.

Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.37. 7,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,975. Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $21.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.29.

Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF Company Profile

The Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF (IG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides current income by selecting investment-grade, USD-denominated bonds of any maturity. IG was launched on Apr 18, 2018 and is managed by Principal.

