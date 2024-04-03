LVZ Inc. Has $632,000 Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

LVZ Inc. trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,640 shares during the period. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JEPI traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.20. 1,454,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,548,067. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $57.94. The company has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.10.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3452 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.