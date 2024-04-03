LVZ Inc. Increases Stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

LVZ Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for about 0.3% of LVZ Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 38,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1,727.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 369,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,420,000 after purchasing an additional 349,737 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

DFAS traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $61.19. 50,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,522. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $62.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.73 and its 200-day moving average is $56.24. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

