LVZ Inc. Increases Stock Position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

LVZ Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 0.5% of LVZ Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFCF. BetterWealth LLC grew its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 352,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,931,000 after buying an additional 6,923 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,940,000. Applied Capital LLC grew its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 91,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $597,000. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 412,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after buying an additional 33,608 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,591. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.48 and a fifty-two week high of $43.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.40.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

