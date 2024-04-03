LVZ Inc. Increases Stock Position in Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF)

LVZ Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Timothy Plan International ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of LVZ Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. LVZ Inc. owned approximately 2.82% of Timothy Plan International ETF worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TPIF. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,310,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $978,000. Sound Stewardship LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF by 272.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC now owns 43,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 31,576 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 130,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 20,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $431,000.

Timothy Plan International ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TPIF remained flat at $26.92 during midday trading on Wednesday. 1,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,983. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.91 million, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.40. Timothy Plan International ETF has a 1-year low of $22.23 and a 1-year high of $28.59.

Timothy Plan International ETF Company Profile

The Timothy Plan International ETF (TPIF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of international stocks screened for defined Christian values. TPIF was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

