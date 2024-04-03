LVZ Inc. Invests $799,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF)

LVZ Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000. LVZ Inc. owned 0.26% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSPF. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Sebold Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $397,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $434,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $492,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $838,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,661. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $47.21 and a 12 month high of $64.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.49.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RSPF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted / Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RSPF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.