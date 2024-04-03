LVZ Inc. Purchases 1,272 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

LVZ Inc. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,100 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FCX stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.37. 7,754,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,005,641. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $49.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.81. The stock has a market cap of $70.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.62%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FCX shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

