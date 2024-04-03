LVZ Inc. Purchases 259 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

LVZ Inc. boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Haemonetics by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,098 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Haemonetics by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its stake in Haemonetics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 15,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,380,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $482,017,000 after purchasing an additional 27,146 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on HAE. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet downgraded Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Haemonetics Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:HAE traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.11. 119,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,247. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.15. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $70.74 and a twelve month high of $95.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.36.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The business had revenue of $336.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

