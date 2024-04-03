LVZ Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

LVZ Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWC. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,148,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,356,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,211,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2,077.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after buying an additional 45,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,338,000.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IWC traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $90.70 and a 12 month high of $121.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.94.

About iShares Micro-Cap ETF

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

