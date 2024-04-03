LVZ Inc. Sells 301 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

LVZ Inc. cut its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.57. 198,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,862. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1-year low of $42.42 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2238 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

