Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) were down 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.67 and last traded at $17.98. Approximately 1,829,884 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 17,615,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on LYFT shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Lyft in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Get Lyft alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LYFT

Lyft Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.39.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lyft

In other Lyft news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 15,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $275,327.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,204,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,083,283.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lyft news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $85,163.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 633,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,521,929. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 15,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $275,327.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,204,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,083,283.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 270,526 shares of company stock valued at $5,195,771. 3.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyft

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,488,609 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $36,770,000 after buying an additional 1,043,719 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Lyft by 21.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,425,740 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $46,647,000 after purchasing an additional 778,563 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lyft during the second quarter worth approximately $34,942,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,457,522 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $331,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,036 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.