MagnetGold (MTG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $8,180.42

MagnetGold (MTG) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 3rd. MagnetGold has a market capitalization of $34.41 million and approximately $8,180.42 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MagnetGold has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MagnetGold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MagnetGold Token Profile

MagnetGold was first traded on August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. MagnetGold’s official website is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).

[Telegram](https://t.me/yourmagnetgold)[Medium](https://medium.com/@magnetgold)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484980/mtggold-whitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling MagnetGold

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MagnetGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MagnetGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

