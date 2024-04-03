Maiar DEX Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $28.31 Million (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $28.31 million and $162,853.39 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00007582 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00014578 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00022577 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001629 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00013136 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66,329.15 or 0.99982893 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000082 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.95 or 0.00135582 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000653 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $26,407.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

