Main Street Capital Co. (MAIN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.30 on April 15th

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

Main Street Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years. Main Street Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 74.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.8%.

Shares of MAIN opened at $47.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Main Street Capital has a 1-year low of $37.70 and a 1-year high of $47.63.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 85.62% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $129.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.52 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

MAIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. B. Riley cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAIN. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Main Street Capital by 945.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Main Street Capital by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Main Street Capital by 3,563.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

