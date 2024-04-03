Main Street Capital Co. (MAIN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.30 on April 15th

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

Main Street Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years. Main Street Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 74.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.8%.

MAIN stock opened at $47.01 on Wednesday. Main Street Capital has a twelve month low of $37.70 and a twelve month high of $47.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.90.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $129.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.52 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 85.62%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

MAIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Main Street Capital by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $1,079,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Main Street Capital by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 13,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

