Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) is Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s 4th Largest Position

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,343,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 694,646 shares during the quarter. Manulife Financial comprises about 7.7% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of Manulife Financial worth $29,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the third quarter worth $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 478.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 52.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of MFC stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.67. 1,113,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,382,416. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.08. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $25.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.01.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. Research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.298 per share. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 61.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Desjardins raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

